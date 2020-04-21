Look for Shares of Nextera Energy to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.10% Sell Off

Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $234.00 to a high of $238.17. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $235.68 on volume of 841,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Nextera Energy have traded between a low of $174.80 and a high of $283.35 and are now at $232.41, which is 33% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.23% higher and 0.58% lower over the past week, respectively.

