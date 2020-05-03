Look for Shares of Nexstar Media-A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.50% Sell Off

Nexstar Media-A (NASDAQ:NXST) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $105.77 to a high of $108.50. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $107.63 on volume of 128,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Nexstar Media-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $133.25 and a 52-week low of $89.55 and are now trading 19% above that low price at $106.94 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.05% higher and 0.12% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Nexstar Media-A and will alert subscribers who have NXST in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.