Look for Shares of Newmont Mining to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.70% Rise

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $40.87 to a high of $41.74. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $41.21 on volume of 3.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Newmont Mining share prices have been bracketed by a low of $29.77 and a high of $41.45 and are now at $41.14, 38% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.48% higher and 0.57% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Newmont Mining on December 3rd, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $39.25. Since that recommendation, shares of Newmont Mining have risen 4.3%. We continue to monitor NEM for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.