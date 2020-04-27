Look for Shares of New York Times-A to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.76% Rise

New York Times-A (NYSE:NYT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $30.62 to a high of $31.62. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $30.81 on volume of 3.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of New York Times-A have traded between a low of $26.13 and a high of $40.22 and are now at $31.45, which is 20% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.28% lower and 2.37% lower over the past week, respectively.