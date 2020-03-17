Look for Shares of New Resident to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 3.86% Sell Off

New Resident (NYSE:NRZ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $9.01 to a high of $10.74. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $10.13 on volume of 5.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, New Resident share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $9.01 and a high of $17.66 and are now at $10.10. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

