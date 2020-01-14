Look for Shares of Nevro Corp to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.12% Sell Off

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $111.18 to a high of $114.71. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $115.46 on volume of 100,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Nevro Corp on October 28th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $86.40. Since that recommendation, shares of Nevro Corp have risen 34.3%. We continue to monitor NVRO for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Nevro Corp has traded in a range of $38.40 to $120.74 and is now at $114.71, 199% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.8%.