Look for Shares of Netapp Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.56% Rise

Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $41.20 to a high of $42.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $40.91 on volume of 757,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Netapp Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $77.61 and a 52-week low of $34.66 and are now trading 22% above that low price at $42.24 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Netapp Inc and will alert subscribers who have NTAP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.