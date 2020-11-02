Look for Shares of Netapp Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.81% Rise

Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $58.37 to a high of $59.08. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $58.46 on volume of 773,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Netapp Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $78.35 and a 52-week low of $44.55 and are now trading 34% above that low price at $59.50 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

