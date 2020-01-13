Look for Shares of Neogenomics Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.66% Rise

Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $30.10 to a high of $30.99. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $30.34 on volume of 701,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Neogenomics Inc have traded between a low of $12.55 and a high of $30.99 and are now at $30.91, which is 146% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.1% while the 50-day MA has advanced 3.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Neogenomics Inc on October 29th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $22.57. Since that recommendation, shares of Neogenomics Inc have risen 33.4%. We continue to monitor NEO for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.