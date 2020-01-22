MySmarTrend
Look for Shares of Natl Oilwell Var to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.80% Sell Off

By Amy Schwartz

Natl Oilwell Var (NYSE:NOV) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $22.85 to a high of $23.09. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $23.14 on volume of 781,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Natl Oilwell Var have traded between a low of $18.05 and a high of $32.63 and are now at $22.91, which is 27% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Natl Oilwell Var and will alert subscribers who have NOV in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

