Look for Shares of Natl Oilwell Var to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.66% Sell Off

Natl Oilwell Var (NYSE:NOV) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $24.44 to a high of $24.90. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $24.95 on volume of 939,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Natl Oilwell Var share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $32.63 and a 52-week low of $18.05 and are now trading 37% above that low price at $24.72 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.12% lower and 1.04% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Natl Oilwell Var on October 29th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $23.32. Since that recommendation, shares of Natl Oilwell Var have risen 8.2%. We continue to monitor NOV for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.