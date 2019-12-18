Look for Shares of Nabors Inds Ltd to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.84% Rise

Nabors Inds Ltd (NYSE:NBR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $2.68 to a high of $2.79. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $2.73 on volume of 776,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Nabors Inds Ltd share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $4.08 and a 52-week low of $1.50 and are now trading 85% above that low price at $2.77 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Nabors Inds Ltd on November 4th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $2.04. Since that recommendation, shares of Nabors Inds Ltd have risen 33.3%. We continue to monitor NBR for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.