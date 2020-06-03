Look for Shares of Mylan Nv to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 5.83% Sell Off

Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.65 to a high of $15.53. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $15.86 on volume of 9.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Mylan Nv share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $29.30 and the current low of $14.97 and are currently at $15.00 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

