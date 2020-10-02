Look for Shares of Motorcar Parts to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 11.55% Sell Off

Motorcar Parts (NASDAQ:MPAA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $16.74 to a high of $19.59. Yesterday, the shares fell 11.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $20.80 on volume of 167,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Motorcar Parts share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $31.57 and the current low of $16.74 and are currently at $18.83 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.