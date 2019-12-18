Look for Shares of Monmouth Real Es to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.15% Sell Off

Monmouth Real Es (NYSE:MNR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.53 to a high of $14.72. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $14.68 on volume of 128,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Monmouth Real Es share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $15.50 and a 52-week low of $11.88 and are now trading 22% above that low price at $14.54 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.16% higher and 0.19% higher over the past week, respectively.

