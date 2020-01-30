Look for Shares of Mondelez Inter-A to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 6.25% Rise

Mondelez Inter-A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $55.86 to a high of $57.56. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $55.13 on volume of 6.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Mondelez Inter-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $38.78 and a high of $57.56 and are now at $57.76, 49% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.14% higher and 0.25% higher over the past week, respectively.