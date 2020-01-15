Look for Shares of Mondelez Inter-A to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.33% Rise

Mondelez Inter-A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $54.31 to a high of $54.76. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $54.67 on volume of 1.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mondelez Inter-A have traded between a low of $38.78 and a high of $56.72 and are now at $54.86, which is 41% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.13% higher and 0.21% higher over the past week, respectively.