Look for Shares of Momenta Pharmace to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.63% Rise

Momenta Pharmace (NASDAQ:MNTA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.74 to a high of $18.14. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $18.00 on volume of 229,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Momenta Pharmace have traded between a low of $10.75 and a high of $19.90 and are now at $18.04, which is 68% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

