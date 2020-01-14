Look for Shares of Molina Healthcar to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 5.24% Sell Off

Molina Healthcar (NYSE:MOH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $132.17 to a high of $135.38. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $139.27 on volume of 297,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Molina Healthcar on October 21st, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $123.55. Since that recommendation, shares of Molina Healthcar have risen 13.1%. We continue to monitor MOH for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Molina Healthcar share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $159.00 and a 52-week low of $106.53 and are now trading 24% above that low price at $132.45 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.04% lower and 0.87% higher over the past week, respectively.