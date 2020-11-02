Look for Shares of Model N Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 3.11% Rise

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $32.25 to a high of $33.15. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $32.16 on volume of 135,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Model N Inc and will alert subscribers who have MODN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, Model N Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $16.13 and a high of $35.83 and are now at $33.15, 106% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.