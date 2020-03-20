Look for Shares of Mid-America Apar to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 4.75% Sell Off

Mid-America Apar (NYSE:MAA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $90.06 to a high of $100.35. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $96.17 on volume of 596,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Mid-America Apar. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Mid-America Apar in search of a potential trend change.

Over the past year, Mid-America Aparhas traded in a range of $90.06 to $148.88 and are now at $94.14. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.