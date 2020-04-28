Look for Shares of Microsoft Corp to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.91% Sell Off

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $170.17 to a high of $175.67. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $170.71 on volume of 16.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Microsoft Corp have traded between the current low of $0.00 and a high of $190.70 and are now at $0.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Microsoft Corp and will alert subscribers who have MSFT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.