Look for Shares of Microsoft Corp to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.55% Sell Off

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $160.21 to a high of $162.71. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $164.45 on volume of 11.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Microsoft Corp have traded between a low of $102.17 and a high of $168.19 and are now at $161.49, which is 58% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Microsoft Corp on September 5th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $139.57. Since that recommendation, shares of Microsoft Corp have risen 18.2%. We continue to monitor MSFT for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.