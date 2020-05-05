Look for Shares of Microsoft Corp to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.92% Rise

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $180.03 to a high of $182.68. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $180.40 on volume of 17.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Microsoft Corp and will alert subscribers who have MSFT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Microsoft Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $190.70 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.