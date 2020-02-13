Look for Shares of M/I Homes Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.11% Rise

M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.18 to a high of $43.22. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $43.01 on volume of 97,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for M/I Homes Inc and will alert subscribers who have MHO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

M/I Homes Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $48.02 and a 52-week low of $25.00 and are now trading 72% above that low price at $43.05 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.