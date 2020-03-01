Look for Shares of Mgm Resorts Inte to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.28% Sell Off

Mgm Resorts Inte (NYSE:MGM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $33.11 to a high of $33.33. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $33.21 on volume of 778,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Mgm Resorts Inte share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $33.72 and a 52-week low of $23.56 and are now trading 41% above that low price at $33.19 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

