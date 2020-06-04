Look for Shares of Mgm Resorts Inte to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 16.64% Rise

Mgm Resorts Inte (NYSE:MGM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.64 to a high of $12.26. Yesterday, the shares gained 16.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $12.22 on volume of 17.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Mgm Resorts Inte share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $34.63 and a 52-week low of $5.90 and are now trading 107% above that low price at $12.19 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.43% lower and 8.72% lower over the past week, respectively.

