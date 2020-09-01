Look for Shares of Mettler-Toledo to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.51% Rise

Mettler-Toledo (NYSE:MTD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $804.00 to a high of $806.16. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $801.12 on volume of 57,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Mettler-Toledo on October 28th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $703.75. Since that recommendation, shares of Mettler-Toledo have risen 13.3%. We continue to monitor MTD for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, Mettler-Toledo share prices have been bracketed by a low of $526.47 and a high of $873.51 and are now at $807.04, 53% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.