Look for Shares of Metlife Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.64% Sell Off

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $38.55 to a high of $40.27. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $40.01 on volume of 4.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Metlife Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $53.28 and the current low of $38.55 and are currently at $39.32 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

