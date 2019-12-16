Look for Shares of Metlife Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.33% Rise

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $50.92 to a high of $51.07. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $50.96 on volume of 232,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Metlife Inc has traded in a range of $37.76 to $51.16 and is now at $51.05, 35% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.25% higher and 0.82% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Metlife Inc on October 28th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $46.84. Since that recommendation, shares of Metlife Inc have risen 7.6%. We continue to monitor MET for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.