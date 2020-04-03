Look for Shares of Merck & Co to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.31% Rise

Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $79.88 to a high of $81.94. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $81.49 on volume of 4.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Merck & Co has traded in a range of $72.23 to $92.64 and is now at $80.55, 12% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

