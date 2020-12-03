Look for Shares of Medtronic Plc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 6.56% Sell Off

Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $85.23 to a high of $88.91. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $90.85 on volume of 4.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Medtronic Plc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $122.15 and a 52-week low of $82.77 and are now trading 4% above that low price at $86.39 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Medtronic Plc on February 13th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $115.76. Since that call, shares of Medtronic Plc have fallen 20.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.