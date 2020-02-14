Look for Shares of Medical Properti to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.61% Rise

Medical Properti (NYSE:MPW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $23.62 to a high of $24.01. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $23.76 on volume of 606,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Medical Properti has traded in a range of $16.83 to $23.85 and is now at $23.75, 41% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

