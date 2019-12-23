Look for Shares of Mdc Partners-A to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 5.74% Rise

Mdc Partners-A (NASDAQ:MDCA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $2.44 to a high of $2.58. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $2.53 on volume of 847,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Mdc Partners-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $2.11 and a high of $11.83 and are now at $2.58, 22% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

