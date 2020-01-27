Look for Shares of Mcdonalds Corp to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.12% Sell Off

Mcdonalds Corp (:MCD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $207.34 to a high of $209.49. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $208.62 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Mcdonalds Corp has traded in a range of $173.41 to $221.93 and is now at $208.87, 20% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

