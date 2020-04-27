Look for Shares of Mcdonalds Corp to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.89% Rise

Mcdonalds Corp (:MCD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $184.90 to a high of $188.37. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $187.73 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mcdonalds Corp have traded between a low of $124.23 and a high of $221.93 and are now at $187.33, which is 51% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

