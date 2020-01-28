Look for Shares of Mccormick-N/V to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 3.24% Sell Off

Mccormick-N/V (NYSE:MKC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $163.60 to a high of $167.21. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $170.71 on volume of 1.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Mccormick-N/V share prices have been bracketed by a low of $119.72 and a high of $174.58 and are now at $168.45, 41% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.18% higher and 0.45% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Mccormick-N/V. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Mccormick-N/V in search of a potential trend change.