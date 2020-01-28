Look for Shares of Mcbc Holdings In to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 3.45% Rise

Mcbc Holdings In (NASDAQ:MCFT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.93 to a high of $18.58. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $18.06 on volume of 64,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Mcbc Holdings In share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $19.49 and a 52-week low of $10.25 and are now trading 81% above that low price at $18.58 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

