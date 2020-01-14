Look for Shares of Matador Resource to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.15% Sell Off

Matador Resource (NYSE:MTDR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.13 to a high of $17.35. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $17.20 on volume of 319,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Matador Resource have traded between a low of $12.16 and a high of $22.25 and are now at $17.13, which is 41% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.1% lower and 1.48% higher over the past week, respectively.

