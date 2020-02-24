Look for Shares of Mastercard Inc-A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 4.51% Sell Off

Mastercard Inc-A (NYSE:MA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $313.84 to a high of $328.22. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $335.61 on volume of 3.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Mastercard Inc-A and will alert subscribers who have MA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Mastercard Inc-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $347.25 and a 52-week low of $215.93 and are now trading 51% above that low price at $325.39 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.4%.