Look for Shares of Mastercard Inc-A to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 8.33% Rise

Mastercard Inc-A (NYSE:MA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $250.01 to a high of $254.96. Yesterday, the shares gained 8.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $239.88 on volume of 3.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Mastercard Inc-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Mastercard Inc-A in search of a potential trend change.

Over the past year, Mastercard Inc-A has traded in a range of $199.99 to $347.25 and is now at $255.26, 28% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.