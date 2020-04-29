Look for Shares of Mastercard Inc-A to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 5.65% Rise

Mastercard Inc-A (NYSE:MA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $276.26 to a high of $280.08. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $272.65 on volume of 757,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mastercard Inc-A have traded between a low of $199.99 and a high of $347.25 and are now at $279.56, which is 40% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.