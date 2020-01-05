Look for Shares of Marvell Tech Grp to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 4.23% Sell Off

Marvell Tech Grp (NASDAQ:MRVL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $25.34 to a high of $26.37. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $26.73 on volume of 4.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Marvell Tech Grp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $28.85 and a 52-week low of $16.40 and are now trading 56% above that low price at $25.61 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

