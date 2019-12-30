Look for Shares of Marvell Tech Grp to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.53% Sell Off

Marvell Tech Grp (NASDAQ:MRVL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $26.15 to a high of $26.68. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $26.26 on volume of 1.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Marvell Tech Grp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $12.30 and a high of $27.08 and are now at $26.76, 118% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Marvell Tech Grp on December 13th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $25.98. Since that recommendation, shares of Marvell Tech Grp have risen 3.0%. We continue to monitor MRVL for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.