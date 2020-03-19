Look for Shares of Marvell Tech Grp to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 10.14% Rise

Marvell Tech Grp (NASDAQ:MRVL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $16.89 to a high of $19.43. Yesterday, the shares gained 10.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $19.21 on volume of 3.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Marvell Tech Grp has traded in a range of $16.40 to $28.85 and is now at $19.00, 16% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

