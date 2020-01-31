Look for Shares of Marsh & Mclennan to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.40% Sell Off

Marsh & Mclennan (NYSE:MMC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $112.67 to a high of $114.99. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $113.00 on volume of 614,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Marsh & Mclennan share prices have been bracketed by a low of $82.10 and a high of $116.84 and are now at $114.47, 39% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.