Look for Shares of Marsh & Mclennan to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.05% Rise

Marsh & Mclennan (NYSE:MMC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $113.07 to a high of $113.78. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $112.82 on volume of 881,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Marsh & Mclennan on October 29th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $100.66. Since that recommendation, shares of Marsh & Mclennan have risen 12.1%. We continue to monitor MMC for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Marsh & Mclennan has traded in a range of $80.51 to $113.94 and is now at $113.83, 41% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.36% higher and 0.64% higher over the past week, respectively.