Look for Shares of Marriott Intl-A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 5.67% Sell Off

Marriott Intl-A (NASDAQ:MAR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $68.02 to a high of $71.41. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $72.84 on volume of 4.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Marriott Intl-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Marriott Intl-A in search of a potential trend change.

Over the past year, Marriott Intl-A has traded in a range of $46.56 to $153.39 and is now at $70.01, 50% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.65% lower and 3.52% lower over the past week, respectively.