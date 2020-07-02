Look for Shares of Marriott Intl-A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.24% Sell Off

Marriott Intl-A (NASDAQ:MAR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $143.00 to a high of $144.98. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $143.68 on volume of 546,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Marriott Intl-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $114.43 and a high of $153.39 and are now at $143.50, 25% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Marriott Intl-A and will alert subscribers who have MAR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.