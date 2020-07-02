Look for Shares of Marriott Intl-A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.24% Sell Off

Marriott Intl-A (NASDAQ:MAR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $143.00 to a high of $144.98. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $143.68 on volume of 546,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Marriott Intl-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $153.39 and a 52-week low of $114.43 and are now trading 25% above that low price at $143.50 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

